Passed away at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the age of 73. Cherished son of the late Bill and Margaret Drake. Loving father to Maegan Drake, Mandy Drake (Robert Morecroft), and Ivy Drake. Adored grandfather of Ellandra Morecroft. Dear nephew of John (the late Margo) Drake and Frances (Robert) Lainson. Ken will be sadly missed by many cousins, extended family and friends. Friends will be received at ADAMS FUNERAL HOME (445 St. Vincent Street Barrie) on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 12 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 1 o'clock p.m. Interment Barrie Union Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Canadian Wildlife Federation would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca
*In accordance to directives put in place by provincial governing bodies and the Public Health Unit, there will be a limit on the number of people permitted into Adams Funeral Home at one time. A maximum of 50 people in attendance for the service. Please note that wearing a facial covering and adhering to physical distancing directives are mandatory. No gathering is permitted in the funeral home parking lot please.