ARGUE, Kenneth William Passed away suddenly at his home in Barrie on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Ken Argue of Barrie in his 58th year. Beloved father of Corinne Argue (Tom Lovatt). Grandfather of Makayla. Dear brother of Beverly, Cheryl (Ken), Tim, and the Late Len. Brother-in-law Richard. He will be missed by his nieces, Melissa and Patricia (Robert). Predeceased by his parents, Bill and Betty Argue. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. His ashes will be laid to rest at Elmvale Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations in Ken's memory may be made to the charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 5, 2020.