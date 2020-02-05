|
Ken passed after a short illness at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie on Monday, February 3, 2020 in his 88th year. Ken was born June 3, 1932 in Guelph, and spent his last 40 years in Barrie. Ken was predeceased by his wife Goldie (2017). He is survived by his children Charmaine MacDonald (Brian), Blair Powell (Sandy) and Natalie Cooney (Lorran). He was a very, very proud grandfather to Allison and Rachel MacDonald, Joel and Sam Cooney and Max, Sam and Jake. He is also survived by his niece Betty Milne (Jim). A visitation will be held at Burton Avenue United Church, Barrie on Friday, February 7, 2020 between 7 - 8:30 p.m. The funeral will also take place at Burton Avenue United Church on Saturday, February 8th at 3 p.m. A reception will follow. Memorial donations in Ken's memory to Burton Avenue United Church or Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre would be appreciated by his family. Messages of condolence can be left at www.peacefultransition.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 5, 2020