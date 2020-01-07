|
|
Went home to be with the Lord, peacefully at the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Friday, January 3, 2020 in his 78th year. Dear husband of the late Mary Ellen (nee Surgeoner). Loving father of Bryan Manson (Sheila MacPherson), Melanie Manson, and Tara Manson (Ken Dafoe); grandfather of Shiri MacPherson. Kent is predeceased by his parents Donald and Nancy Manson. Dear brother of Donna Thompson (Steve), Doug (Deborah), and Susan Best (David); brother-in-law of Jackie Bakmand (Ove), Ross Surgeoner (Darma). Kent loved his nieces and nephews, Bryce Hodge (Darlanne Bohdan), Graham Hodge, Katherine Roberts (Mark), Stephanie Manson (Rocco Bruzzi), Greg Manson, Donald Best (Jess Bears), Sandra Best, Laura Bakmand (predeceased), Andrea Page (Ed), Ardel Surgeoner (predeceased), and Reynold Surgeoner. He was a special and engaging uncle to each. Kent also enjoyed his great nieces and nephews. Kent will be missed by a multitude of friends of countless diverse relationships. He touched the lives of many and made a difference. A memorial service will be held at Orillia Community Church, 64 Colborne St. East, Orillia on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Visitation at 1 p.m., service at 2 p.m., followed by a reception. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to Kent's home away from home Hope Community Church or to a through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E., Orillia. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca