Kettle Anderson Sandra Joan McCulloch
1939-09-07 - 2020-10-11
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Sandra Joan (Kettle, Anderson) McCulloch, at the age of 81. She passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home in North Carolina, after a long and valiant struggle with dementia. She weathered the challenge with great humility, but never lost her sense of humour or enduring smile. Sandra was the loving wife of Dennis, and the devoted mother of Mara McDermott (John), Gina Barta (Kern) and Alena Anderson (David), and grown step-daughters Keira McCulloch and Mariesa McCullogh. Sandra is survived by sisters Gail Ivany (Vance), Betty Book (John) and brother Verne Kettle (Dawn), grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Sandra was graduate of "Wellesley Nursing School (Toronto, ON)" in 1961, fulfilling an early desire to provide support, compassion and care for all those in need. Following nursing school she spent forty-three years in California working as a nurse and raising her family. During her early years in California she went with the Peace Core as an auxiliary to provide services in West Africa and Thailand. Sandra was born and raised in Midland, ON, and was extremely proud of her Canadian ancestry. She is proof that you can take someone out of Canada, but they will always be proud Canadians. She loved ice hockey, and loved attending games. She passed on her love of travel, appreciation for making and enjoying good food, and a sense of humour to her children. One of her lasting legacy's will be her gentle soul, patience and innate kindness she showed everyone she met. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca

Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
LeClair Cremation Centre
565 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N6
(705) 527-8955
