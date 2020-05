Piper Merritt, along with her children Levi and Shilo would like to announce that the Celebration of Life for Kevin Merritt has been postponed to August 16, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the Midland Curling Club. Those who can, please ride in as a tribute to Kevin. Updated information and messages of condolence will be leclaircremationcentre.ca