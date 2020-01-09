|
It is with great sadness that the family of Kevin Fullerton announces his sudden passing on Wednesday December 18, 2019 at the age of 65. Kevin will be lovingly remembered by his wife Betty and his children Sara and Daniel, and his precious grandchildren Rhiannon and Ehren. Predeceased by his parents Leonard and Jean Fullerton and brother Terry. He is held forever is the hearts of his brother Brian (Diana) and sister Kathy, sister-in-law Anita Batten (Jim) and brother-in-law Frank Bevc. Kevin's nieces nephews and extended family and friends will miss his gentle presence. A celebration of Kevin's life was held at the Midland Legion Branch 80 on January 4th, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to Friends of Awenda Park to honour his love of nature or to Finding Them Homes- James Bay Pawsitive Rescue for his special girl Cleo.