|
|
Our hearts are full of gratitude when we say many thanks to family members, friends and neighbors for all acts of kindness and sympathy: food, flowers, donations to Friends of Awenda Park and Finding Them Homes, cards, visits and kind words spoken to our family regarding the recent passing of a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, Kevin Fullerton. We are especially thankful for the care Kevin received from our First Responders and Dr. Golisky and the staff at GBDH, who also took care of us with great compassion as we dealt with this tragedy. Kevin will always be remembered for his kind heart and ready smile.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 19, 2020