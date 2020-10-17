Kim at 62 years, passed away peacefully at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie with his family by his side on October 12, 2020. Born on January 10, 1958 in Barrie, Ontario, Kim is survived by his loving wife of 42 years Maryanne, his son Keith (Carolyn), and his mother Shirley Whynott of Barrie. He will be fondly remembered by brothers Terry and Bob (Sharon) and his sisters Patricia and Tammy. Kim was predeceased by his father Neil Whynott and his brother Ron Duncan. A quiet and gentle man, who was loved by everyone and brought smiles to people he held dear. A long-time member of the Lockeroom family, he will be dearly missed by both his coworkers and regular customers. Kim's family and friends will be holding a Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 24th. Relatives and friends are welcome to join from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at The Lockeroom, 201 Cundles Road East, Barrie, Ontario. A maximum of 50 guests (10 at a time) will be permitted within the facility. Masks, physical distancing and hand sanitizing is mandatory. A HUGE thank-you to Dana Parris and Carolyn Graham for helping our family through everything over the past couple of years. It really meant a lot to Kim, how much you have both made a difference in all three of our lives. In memory of Kim, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
. Online condolences www.peacefultransition.ca