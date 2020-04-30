|
Passed away peacefully at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on April 25, 2020 at the age of 52. Beloved daughter of Gerald and the late Mary Gabourie. Loving mother of Amber and Mitchel Gabourie. Cherished grandmother of Ayden and Arya Benham. Dear sister of Gerry Gabourie and the late Debbie Kolodzinski. Kimberly will be missed by all those who knew her. Memorial donations to the may be made through the Simcoe Funeral Home 38 James Street Orillia, ON L3V 1L1, (705)327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 30, 2020