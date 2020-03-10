|
|
After a long courageous battle with Liver Cancer, Kris passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in his 66th year at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie with family at his side. Beloved husband of Nancy and loving father to Courtney and Aaron (Jillian). Kris will be deeply missed by his eight brothers and sisters, his many nieces and nephews, extended family and the many friends that he made over the years. Kris was very active within the community and served as President of Sand Castle Community Association for a number of years where you could often find him bringing the community together through the numerous community events. Kris was a wonderful, caring and kind spirited individual that always brought the best out of anyone that he was having a conversation with. Kris also had a sense of humour that was hard for anyone to match. Family and friends always relied on Kris to become the life of the party, which he never let down. A person like him only comes around once in a lifetime and we will miss him deeply. As per Kris's wishes a celebration of life will take place in late spring. If desired, donations can be made to the Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation or the . Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 10, 2020