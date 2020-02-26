Home

With heavy hearts the family of Kriss Watson announces his sudden passing at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the age of 65. Predeceased by his loving parents Budd and Lylie Watson. Dear brother of Lynn Deschamps (Bill Young) and Wendy Dorion (Brian). Cherished uncle of Sherri Lotton (Derek), Stephen Dorion (Ashly), Kimberly McKnight (Andrew) and the late Laurie Deschamps. Great-uncle of Abbie, Paige, Mackinly, Alexis, Brady and Lucas. A celebration of life will be held at the Askennonia Senior Centre, 527 Len Self Boulevard, Midland on Saturday, February 29th from 2-5 p.m. If desired, memorial donations to the Children's Wish Foundation or the would be appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 26, 2020
