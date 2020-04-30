|
The family of Kriss Watson who passed away February 22, 2020 from a massive stroke would like to thank our family, friends, neighbours and co-workers for their love and support during this heartbreaking time. A very special thank you to Ken, Marlaine and Kyle MacDonald, owners of Bay Port Marina for their compassion and generosity towards Kriss. They and their staff were Kriss's "work" family and he enjoyed working there very much. Everyone's first memory of Kriss was he always had a smile, had time to chat and was willing to help anyone, no matter what the task. These kind thoughts do give us great comfort and will help to ease some of our pain. Kriss, we miss you & loved you so much. Love from your sisters Lynn, Wendy and our families.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 30, 2020