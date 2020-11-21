Died peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Villa Care Centre, Midland in her 93rd year. Bernice of Wasaga Beach, beloved wife of the late Leon Comeau (2017) for over 38 years and of the late Stanley Arrowsmith (1976). Loving mother of Debra Arrowsmith, Mark (Annie) Arrowsmith, John Arrowsmith , Marie (Roger Beaulieu), late Donald Comeau, Carole (Gary Cannon), Joy (Ian Crichton), Perry Comeau and Richard Comeau. Bernice will also be missed by her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her brothers Ernie and Kenny and her many nieces and nephews. Bernice is predeceased by her parents Charles and Lillian Rotchill and her siblings Jack, David, Lloyd, Johnny, Vera and Lenora. She will be dearly missed but never forgotten. Cremation has taken place and a private family graveside service was held. A public memorial service will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations to the Alzheimer's Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by Bernice's family. To sign her Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com