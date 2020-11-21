1/1
L. Bernice Comeau
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share L.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Died peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Villa Care Centre, Midland in her 93rd year. Bernice of Wasaga Beach, beloved wife of the late Leon Comeau (2017) for over 38 years and of the late Stanley Arrowsmith (1976). Loving mother of Debra Arrowsmith, Mark (Annie) Arrowsmith, John Arrowsmith , Marie (Roger Beaulieu), late Donald Comeau, Carole (Gary Cannon), Joy (Ian Crichton), Perry Comeau and Richard Comeau. Bernice will also be missed by her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her brothers Ernie and Kenny and her many nieces and nephews. Bernice is predeceased by her parents Charles and Lillian Rotchill and her siblings Jack, David, Lloyd, Johnny, Vera and Lenora. She will be dearly missed but never forgotten. Cremation has taken place and a private family graveside service was held. A public memorial service will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations to the Alzheimer's Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by Bernice's family. To sign her Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Stayner Chapel
7313 Highway 26
Stayner, ON L0M 1S0
705-428-2637
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved