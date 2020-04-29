|
|
Suddenly at Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Orillia at the age of 74 on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Son of the late Greta and Alder Shilling. Beloved husband of Angela Shilling. Brother to Ernest, Zandra and Wilda; predeceased by siblings Gerald, Elsinore, Margaret, Roger and twin Garry. Loving and devoted father to Heather (Moe), Sheldon (Shannon), Eric (Tania), Cory (Kiley), Tyler, Andrew (Karlie), and the late Tina. Special dad to Norman and Hilarie. Adored grandfather to Troy, Todd, Tori, Teemu, Wyatt, Whitney, Kirstin, Skylar, Jade, Tyson, Kian and Caylee. Great-grandfather Issac and Mya. Larry will be deeply missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to current circumstance, please contact the family if you wish to arrange a time to pay your tribute to Larry. Private visitations will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2020 with a family graveside service at Rama Cemetery on Friday, May 1, 2020. There will be a public celebration of Larry's life at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital Foundation - Dialysis Unit and will be accepted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 29, 2020