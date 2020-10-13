At Quinte Health Care Belleville General, on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Larry Reid, of Trenton, formerly of Tiny, Little Britain and Bannockburn, in his 72nd year. Son of the late Charles and Violet Reid. Husband of Eleanor (Stein) Reid. Father of Larry Jr. (Claire) Reid, Jeffery (Carmen) Reid and Michael Reid. Grandfather of Rachel, Samuel, Tyson, Zachary and Lauren. Brother of Eunice Andrews (late Jack). Brother-in-law of Norman (Carol) Stein, Keith (Lynda) Stein, Sandra Hannah (late Daryl), Stan Stein, Bev (Bryon) Wood, Allan (Pam) Stein, Calvin (Debbie) Stein, and Margaret (Doug) Weichenthal. Larry will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. Larry will be greatly missed by Dax and Chase. The family will receive friends at the McConnell Funeral Home, Madoc, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Saturday, October 17th. Funeral Service in the funeral home on Sunday, October 18 at 1:00 p.m. Interment Eldorado Cemetery. Donations to the Askennonia Seniors Centre-Country Jammers, Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated. www.mcconnellfuneralhome.ca