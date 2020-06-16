Larry Hutchison
Peacefully at the family home in Gorrie, on Monday, June 15, 2020, Larry Hugh Hutchison of Collingwood, in his 67th year. Son of the late Hugh and Marie (Johnson) Hutchison. Brother of Ken Hutchison of Gorrie. Much loved uncle of Jennifer and Grant Koch, and great-uncle of Victor. The funeral service will be held at the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel, on Friday, June 19th at 11:00 a.m., with visitation one hour prior. The funeral service will be recorded and the link is available on the funeral home website. Interment in Gorrie Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca

Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 16, 2020.
