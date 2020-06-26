Passed peacefully at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie on June 17, 2020 at the age of 71. Loving partner of Marion Davies. Dear brother of Carol Brubacher (Paul), Michelle Gowan (Rick), and Dawn White (Jim), and beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Larry will be sadly missed by Rod Davies (Lisa), Ray Davies (Kelly) and their children, by Mike Blaesing (Debbie), their children, and by his many friends. He was predeceased by his parents Edna and Roy Williamson, and Steve Miller, his son Michael Frankow and his wife Carol (Nicholls). Larry was first and foremost a kind, gentle, loving man so generous with his time and with his love for family and friends. He was also an entrepreneur, an inventor, a manufacturer of exceptional purification and anti-bacterial products. He was a talented and inventive cook who loved to prepare and share meals with friends. His homemade fudge and over-the-top chicken soup was much appreciated. Larry enjoyed cycling and long beach walks. He had a deep appreciation and respect for the natural world, especially birds. He was known particularly for his special interest in music of all kinds from Rock to Opera and was a very knowledgeable collector. During his earliest career Larry travelled extensively throughout Canada, visiting whistle-stop communities and metropolitan centres equally eagerly. He was an accomplished and humorous storyteller with an encyclopedic memory, who enjoyed recounting his adventures while criss-crossing Canada. In later years he travelled more broadly, and became an avid world explorer with new adventures to enjoy. Cremation has taken place, with arrangements entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. A celebration of Larry's life will be planned for a future date. If desired, donations to the Kidney Foundation or Hospice Simcoe would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 26, 2020.