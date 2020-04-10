|
Passed away peacefully at Georgian Bay General Hospital, Midland, on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in his 73rd year. Survived by his beloved partner Eleanor Weatherill, her children Roxanne (Hazel) and Bob (Tatiana), his daughter Shirley Naczynski and her children. Larry will be missed by his brother Rob (Marg) of Waterloo and their children/grandchildren as well as his sister Debbie (Dennis) of Elmvale. Predeceased by his parents Lorne and Vi Rance and his sister Anne Rance. He will be missed by his aunts and uncles and his many cousins and friends. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Elmvale Legion or Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation in Larry's memory. A very special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Georgian Bay General Hospital, 2 North, for their care and compassion. A celebration of Larry's life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 10, 2020