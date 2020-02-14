Home

Lynn-Stone Funeral Home
15 Yonge Street South
Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
(705) 322-2732
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lynn-Stone Funeral Home
15 Yonge Street South
Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Hiway Pentecostal Church
50 Anne St. N
Barrie, ON
Passed away peacefully during prayer with his second son, at his home in Wasaga Beach on Monday, February 10, 2020 before his 62nd birthday. Cherished husband of 39 years to Jayne (nee Milligan). Lovingly remembered by his children Christina (Thanga) Nohro, Katie-Jayne, Caleb, Josh, and Kara-Ann. Proud grandpa of Naomi, Natalie-Grace, Noah, and Nora-Jayne. Dear son of Ross and Elisabeth (predeceased) Gunning. Larry will be missed by his brother Steven (Darlene) Gunning and his sisters Terri Cawley (Glenn Vance), Kim Christie, and Lynn Christie. Predeceased by brother Randal Gunning. Forever in the hearts of his nieces, nephews, extended family, and all of his fur babies. A visitation will be held at the Lynn-Stone Funeral Home, Elmvale, on Friday, February 14th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The family invites you to bring a photo or cherished memory of Larry to contribute to their memory book. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 15th at Hiway Pentecostal Church, 50 Anne St. N., Barrie. Spring committal at Elmvale Cemetery. A resilient man of passion, Larry's big heart will be remembered for his love of others, nature, and Jesus. He was valiant, even through his battle, his loyalty, integrity and courage remained unshaken. If desired, donations can be made to the Wasaga Beach Ministerial Food Bank or the Georgian Triangle Humane Society in Larry's memory. Regards may be sent to the family at www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 14, 2020
