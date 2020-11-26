Passed away at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital in Orillia, Ontario. Cremation completed. Merle was born and lived her early life in Demaine, Saskatchewan. She was employed as manager of Demaine Credit Union until 1970 when she moved to Orillia, Ontario. There Merle worked as office manager for Orillia Air Services, where she remained until her battle with M.S. forced her into early retirement. Predeceased by her husband Albert, father Nels, and mother Aileen, sister Wilma Stanley, brother-in-law George Stanley, and nephew Gary Larson. Merle is survived by her brother Vernon; nieces Geraldine (Ray), Penny (Kelvin), and Cindy; nephews Kevin (Pat), Bentley (Annette), and Brian; their families and numerous cousins and their families. Merle will be interred at Waterside Cemetery in Demaine, alongside her beloved husband Al, her mother and father. Covid-19 and weather concerns necessitate a delay in memorial services, which will be held in Demaine at a yet to be determined later date. Donations in Merle's honour may be made to the M.S. Society of Ontario.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store