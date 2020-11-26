1/1
Larson Merle Totten
1941-01-04 - 2020-11-10
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital in Orillia, Ontario. Cremation completed. Merle was born and lived her early life in Demaine, Saskatchewan. She was employed as manager of Demaine Credit Union until 1970 when she moved to Orillia, Ontario. There Merle worked as office manager for Orillia Air Services, where she remained until her battle with M.S. forced her into early retirement. Predeceased by her husband Albert, father Nels, and mother Aileen, sister Wilma Stanley, brother-in-law George Stanley, and nephew Gary Larson. Merle is survived by her brother Vernon; nieces Geraldine (Ray), Penny (Kelvin), and Cindy; nephews Kevin (Pat), Bentley (Annette), and Brian; their families and numerous cousins and their families. Merle will be interred at Waterside Cemetery in Demaine, alongside her beloved husband Al, her mother and father. Covid-19 and weather concerns necessitate a delay in memorial services, which will be held in Demaine at a yet to be determined later date. Donations in Merle's honour may be made to the M.S. Society of Ontario.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved