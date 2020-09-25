1/1
Laura Mae Johnston
Passed away suddenly on September 7, 2020, Toronto at the age of 94 years. Born in Engle Hart, ON, on November 22, 1925 to Harry and Maude Johnston. Loving mother of Sharon Vahey of North Bay and the late Shawn Vahey of Mississauga (2008). Caring grandma of Shantell (Mathew Singh) and Christina. Dear sister Grace Tubman and Gladys Olmstead. Laura will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. Cremation. A private interment has taken place at the Englehart Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.peacefultransition.ca


