Laura Patricia Gilson (nee Steer) was born May 23rd, 1941 in Collingwood, Ontario to Garfield and Laura Steer. She passed away on March 19, 2020 in Ottawa, Ontario after significant health issues over the last few years including lung cancer and heart failure. Pat graduated as a Registered Nurse from Orillia Soldiers Memorial in 1963. She married the love of her life, Struchan Gilson, in 1965. In 1967 they moved to Fort Frances, Ontario where they raised their three children, Eric, Garfield and Rylee. Pat loved doing crafts, collecting frog ornaments, making quilts and dabbling in painting, woodworking and enjoyed people watching. Loved by many and treasured by her family. Pat is survived by her children and spouses: Eric and his wife Jennifer (Sturgeon County, AB), Rylee and her husband Dan (Ottawa, ON) and by Garfield's wife Jane (Halifax, NS).She is predeceased by her husband Struchan (2005), and her son Garfield (2005). Her wishes were to be cremated and laid to rest with her husband in Fort Frances, Ontario. A celebration of life will take place in August.If friends so desire, in memoriam donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. A full obituary can be found at www.greenfuneralhomefortfrances.com.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 25, 2020