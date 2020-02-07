|
Allan passed away peacefully at home on February 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his dedicated wife June (nee Lavers), their son Jeffery (Sandra), and grandsons Joshua Lawrence (Robyn) and Marcus Allan. Fondly remembered by his sister Kaye Fradsham, brother Jim Wellman, sister-in-law Jean Dunn, and all their families. Allan was predeceased by his parents Captain Wilbert Jones Wellman and Sarah Rebecca (nee Smith), brothers Norm, Roy, Ford and sister Molly. Allan moved from Newfoundland to Ontario in 1949 to continue his educational pursuits. His lifetime career was in the textile industry. He was Vice President of manufacturing and engineering with Torfeaco Industries Ltd., and as partner was responsible for operations. Allan also served as V.P. of the Needle Trade Management Association of Ontario and headed educational programs in association with George Brown College. He was a member of the College's Advisory Board until his retirement in 1996. Funeral service will be held at All Saints Anglican Church (Ste. Marie St, Collingwood) at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday May 16, 2020 with reception to follow at Bear Estate (300 Balsam St, Collingwood). Donations in Allan's name may be made to Collingwood General and Marine Hospital Foundation and Hospice Georgian Triangle. Friends may visit Allan's online book of memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 7, 2020