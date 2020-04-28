Home

POWERED BY

Services
LeClair Cremation Centre
565 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N6
(705) 527-8955
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence LeBarron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence John (Larry) LeBarron

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence John (Larry) LeBarron Obituary
Passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side on April 24, 2020 in his 76th year. Beloved husband and best friend of 54 years to Rose LeBarron (nee Wainman). Loving father of John LeBarron (Stephanie), Tammy McKendry (Dalton), Deanne LeBarron-Genno (Paul). Dear grandfather of Koral, Cassandra and Samantha McKendry, Montana and Vivian LeBarron, Dustin, Gavin, Braeden and Kyla LeBarron-Genno. Step grandfather to Hannah, Gage, Carter and Sienna. Cherished great grandfather of Shane and Brandon McKendry. Uncle of Kim Hatch (Mark), Scott and Curtis McLean, Christopher, Peter and Shawn LeBarron. Survived by his brother Peter LeBarron. Predeceased by parents Ernie and Reta LeBarron. Remembered by brother-in-law and friend Reverend Ron McLean and sister-in-law Carol McLean (nee Wainman). At Larry's request there will be no funeral. Cremation has taken place. Larry will be greatly missed by his wife Rose. "We must part for now my dear. Only memories remain but someday when we meet up yonder, we'll stroll hand in hand again."
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -