Passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side on April 24, 2020 in his 76th year. Beloved husband and best friend of 54 years to Rose LeBarron (nee Wainman). Loving father of John LeBarron (Stephanie), Tammy McKendry (Dalton), Deanne LeBarron-Genno (Paul). Dear grandfather of Koral, Cassandra and Samantha McKendry, Montana and Vivian LeBarron, Dustin, Gavin, Braeden and Kyla LeBarron-Genno. Step grandfather to Hannah, Gage, Carter and Sienna. Cherished great grandfather of Shane and Brandon McKendry. Uncle of Kim Hatch (Mark), Scott and Curtis McLean, Christopher, Peter and Shawn LeBarron. Survived by his brother Peter LeBarron. Predeceased by parents Ernie and Reta LeBarron. Remembered by brother-in-law and friend Reverend Ron McLean and sister-in-law Carol McLean (nee Wainman). At Larry's request there will be no funeral. Cremation has taken place. Larry will be greatly missed by his wife Rose. "We must part for now my dear. Only memories remain but someday when we meet up yonder, we'll stroll hand in hand again."
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 28, 2020