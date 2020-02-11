|
Lawrence passed away in peace with his loving family by his side on Friday, February 7, 2020 at McCormick Home in London. He was born on May 27, 1930 in Orangeville, Ontario, predeceased by his parents Clifford and Erland Lindsay. Lawrence was the ever loving husband of Helen (Nee Kittmer) since May 16, 1964. He was the caring brother of his younger sister Monica, and he was devoted father to his five children Carolyn, Jean, Paul, Allan and Sarah, and endearing grandpa to his 12 grandchildren. Lawrence will be sadly missed by his family, friends and the many in the community who knew him through his life-long passion and gifts for teaching and performing instrumental and vocal musical arts. Visitation was held at Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston on Monday. Funeral service was held at Alliston Christian Reformed Church on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. If so desired, memorial donations to C.N.I.B. would be appreciated. Thank you for sharing your music with us Lawrence
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 11, 2020