Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a courageous four year battle with cancer. He requested privacy during his illness and his family respected those wishes. Loving husband of Heather Hudson. Beloved father of Eric Hudson and his wife Bao and grandfather to Oscar of Calgary, Alberta. Survived by his sister-in-law and husband Katharine and Peter Chaconas and nephews Stephen and Paul Chaconas of Adamstown, Maryland. He was so happy that he lived long enough to see his son become a father. Larry embraced retirement by restoring his 53 MGTD from the ground up over a ten year period. He along with Heather enjoyed many winters in Florida and spending time with their friends there. His 'happy place' was the 41 years he spent renovating his cottage at Woodland Beach, sailing his hobie cat and enjoying his beach friends. Heather and Eric would like to thank Jane, who stood by their side, Cheryll, Shari, Natacha, his doctor, our family and friends including our ski group of more than 40 years, our Park Place neighbours and Heather's friends at the Midland Curling Club. In lieu of flowers, please support and donate to the Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre or Georgian Bay General Hospital. Private burial will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends at Park Place Clubhouse (46 James St. Penetanguishene Ontario) on Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home (330 Midland Ave, Midland Ontario).
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 14, 2020