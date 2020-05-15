Leander James (Len) Thomas
It is with great sadness we announce that on May 12, 2020, Len passed away peacefully at home into the arms of his Saviour, at age 83. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Robertson). Loving father of daughters Wanda (Frank) Pittman, and Beverley Cruise, Stepsons Doug (Marybeth) Potter, Murray Potter, Keith (Ruth) Potter, and Dale Potter. Wonderful brother to Gilbert (Lillian) Thomas, Raymond Thomas, Vivian (Evan) Clarke and Sharon (Randy) Driscoll. Len was a loving Grampy to 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Born and raised in New Chelsea, NL, Len came to Ontario as a young man and spent the rest of his life here. Len drove transport truck for many years in Toronto. In 1982, Len opened Len's Driving School in Orillia which he continued to operate until his retirement in 2003. Len loved antique cars, owned several and was a member of the Twin Lake Cruisers. Our deepfelt thanks goes out to Dr. Lopsinger, the nurses and PSW workers. Without your help I could not have cared for Len at home. Due to current world events (COVID 19) there will be no public service at this time. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, The Ontario Heart & Stroke Foundation, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com


Published in Simcoe County News on May 15, 2020.
