Our family announces with great sorrow the passing of Lenore Audrey Woods (nee Vermilyea) peacefully at Lanark Lifestyles, Perth, in her 96th year. Predeceased by her husband Jack (1979), sister Muriel Baikie (2010) and nephew Brian Baikie (2013). Devoted and caring mother of Beth Woods (Toronto), John Woods (Searchmont) and Pam Woods (Gary Giller) of Sharbot Lake. Nanny Nore will be greatly missed by grandchildren Nathan Giller and his daughter Dakota; Kristin Giller (Andrew Moebus) and their children Finnegan and Isaac; Jessica Cecutti (Whitney) and their children Olivia and Julia; Adam Woods (Nicole) and their daughter Dylan; Allison Sheridan (Mike) and their sons Jack and Adam; plus her niece Linda Camick (Don). Over many decades in Barrie, volunteerism (plus many, many Bridge games!) figured prominently as Lenore applied her numerous creative skills to: assisting Girl Guides; sewing costumes for the Barrie Skating Club; helping to organize the United Way and the "Y" Boards; plus arranging and MC'ing the Theatre Guild's Authors' Night for some twenty years. She was also on the RVH Board and involved in the managing of the Gift Shop. Administering Trites Book Store was also a labour of love through the seventies and eighties. Lenore truly was the Matriarch of her family and she has left many cherished memories coupled with her beautiful needlework and quilts to comfort her family and remind them of her life lived to its fullest no matter what the challenge. Her keen interest in others, sharp wit and generosity (and let's not forget those delicious meals!) will be missed. Much gratitude is extended to Dr. Nancy Trimble and the caring staff at the Waterford residence in Barrie for the attention given to Mom. Recently, having moved to Lanark Lifestyles in Perth, Mom was supported and sensitively cared for by Dr. Neel Chadha and his absolutely wonderful staff. Lenore's family will have a private celebration of her wonderful life at a later date. In honour of Lenore, memorial contributions to CNIB 1929 Bayview Ave Toronto ON M4G 3E8 https://cnib.ca/en?region=on
would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.