'Big Leo' did everything with style, splash and swagger. His departure on Thursday January 23, 2020 left us all aching and shaken. Leo was born April 15, 1945 in New Waterford, Nova Scotia to Michael Alphonse Mac Neil and Mary Elizabeth Nicholson. His childhood was brightened with siblings Kathleen and Frank. His accomplishments were many; valedictorian-St Agnes HS, BSc-StFX,Med Lab Technologist- Dalhousie, graduate-Toronto Chiropractic College. His range of skills and accreditation supported 37 years at North York General Hospital and a successful Chiropractic practice. Among all this, the real magic of his life began when he shared a dance with Marilyn McMaster in the gymnasium of Mount Carmel 55 years ago. Their love is best reflected in the lives of their 5 children, 12 grandchildren and great grandson; Elizabeth (William) Albers, Michelle (Timothy) Penman, Wendy (Richard)Mills, Lisa(Raymond) Powell, Jason (Tanya) Mac Neil, Elisabeth 'Beth'(Brad ) Cole, Kelly, Jordan, Leo 'Reggie', Shauna, Sierra, Jessica, Bria, Sarah Grace, Duncan, Haidan, Madison and Wyatt. Leo's legacy of strong faith, boundless love, fierce work ethic and outrageous story telling was celebrated on Tuesday January 28, 2020 at the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home, 7313 Highway 26, Stayner. The Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Stayner on Wednesday January 29, 2020 at 1 o'clock. Spring interment St. Patrick's Cemetery. If desired, a donation to a would be appreciated by Leo's family. To sign his Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 30, 2020