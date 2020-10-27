Passed away peacefully at the Georgian Manor on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Robert James Torrance Sr. Loving mother of Terry O'Neill (Sandi), Patti DeCarli (Arnold), Debbie Torrance (John Brown), Robert Torrance Jr., Barbie Barta (Mark) and Jim Torrance. Grandmother of Ryan, Shelby, John, Philippa, Breydon and Taegan. Great-grandmother of Sloane and Emma-Lee. Sister of Doris Allen and Paul Huntley. She will be sadly missed by her extended family and friends. A private family service was held at Queensville Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Penetanguishene Funeral Home.



