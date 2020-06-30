Leonard BETTE

Passed away peacefully at the Hospice Georgian Triangle - Campbell House, Collingwood on Sunday, June 28, 2020 in his 85th year. Leonard of Wasaga Beach, beloved husband of Rita Bette (née Van Burg) for over 64 years. Loving father of Tom (Cloe) Bette, Joe (Christine) Bette, Connie (Emilios) Gergolas and Judi (Jerry) Trace. Cherished grandfather of eleven grandchildren and great-grandfather of four great-grandchildren. Caring brother of three brothers and two sisters. Leonard is predeceased by his daughter Debbie (1963), his parents the late Joseph and Jansje Bette, his stepfather William Diesveld, and two brothers. Leonard will also be missed by his brothers and sisters-in-laws, his church family, his many friends and nieces and nephews. He will be cherished always in our hearts and memories. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at invitation only basis at the First Presbyterian Cemetery, Collingwood. Arrangements entrusted to Chatterson Funeral Home - 404 Hurontario Street, Collingwood. In lieu of flowers the family invites you to support the Hospice Georgian Triangle - Campbell House Foundation or the Wasaga Beach Food Bank on behalf of Leonard. To leave a message of condolence or to share a memory of Len, please visit www.chattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 30, 2020.