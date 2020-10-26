Passed on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 with family by his side at the Tomkins House Hospice Huronia in his 96th year. Son of the late Tony Landrigan and Emma (nee Trudeau). Dear brother of the late Fred Landrigan and the late Allan Landrigan. Leonard is survived by his sister Zita Kjaer and his niece Katherine Kjaer. Leonard had a wonderful sense of humor, even in his final days. He will be fondly remembered by his many cousins, extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Margaret's Catholic Church followed by a committal service at St. Ann's Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Royal Canadian Legion Penetanguishene Branch 68 or St. Margaret's Catholic Church are greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca