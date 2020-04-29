|
Passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the age of 56. Stuart, loving father of Emily and Victoria. Survived by their mother Adele. Loved son of Lillian and the late Donald Mungham. Dear brother of Jill Smith. Proud uncle of Amber. Sadly missed by all of his family and friends. Private services will be held at this time. A public celebration of Stuart's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 29, 2020