Passed away peacefully in his home, with family by his side on January 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Lorna Dorion (nee Cruise) of 64 years. Dear father of Debra Hayes (Daniel), Donna Millett (Ronald), Lorie Dorion, Bradley Dorion, Janet Irvine (Glenn) and John Dorion (Robin). Cherished grandfather of Trevor, Shane, Joshua (Amy), Matthew (Carly), Joel, Kayla, Colton and Brandon. Great-grandfather of James, Riley and Emma. Leonard will be fondly remembered by his brothers Edgar (Barbara) and Omer (Helen). Predeceased by siblings Marshall, Rita, Joan and Anita. The family wish to thank Dr. Bruno Golisky, Allison and Janice, the staff of LHIN North Simcoe Management, PSWs of CarePartners and the nurses of Bayshore Home Health for the excellent care Leonard received. Many thanks to friends and family for their love and support in this difficult time. Leonard was a hard worker, dedicated and passionate for life on the dairy farm and his family. He will truly be missed. Donations to a in Leonard's memory would be greatly appreciated. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 14, 2020