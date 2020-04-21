Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lynn-Stone Funeral Home
15 Yonge Street South
Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
(705) 322-2732
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard ARGUE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Ronald ARGUE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard Ronald ARGUE Obituary
Passed away suddenly on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Collingwood General & Marine Hospital, in his 61st year. Len Argue of Wasaga Beach, formerly of Phelpston, cherished husband of Bonnie Douthwright. Forever loved by his daughter Melissa (Aaron) of Caledon. Fondly remembered by stepsons Adam (Samantha) and Andrew. Dear brother of Beverly, Kenny, Cheryl (Ken) and Tim. He will be missed by his nieces, Patricia (Robert) and Corinne Ann. Predeceased by his parents, Bill and Betty Argue. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. His ashes will be laid to rest at Elmvale Cemetery. If you wish to make a donation in memory of Len please consider the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -