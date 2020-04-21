|
|
Passed away suddenly on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Collingwood General & Marine Hospital, in his 61st year. Len Argue of Wasaga Beach, formerly of Phelpston, cherished husband of Bonnie Douthwright. Forever loved by his daughter Melissa (Aaron) of Caledon. Fondly remembered by stepsons Adam (Samantha) and Andrew. Dear brother of Beverly, Kenny, Cheryl (Ken) and Tim. He will be missed by his nieces, Patricia (Robert) and Corinne Ann. Predeceased by his parents, Bill and Betty Argue. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. His ashes will be laid to rest at Elmvale Cemetery. If you wish to make a donation in memory of Len please consider the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 21, 2020