Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard William "Moose" Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard William "Moose" Thompson Obituary
Thompson, Leonard William "Moose" passed away at Campbell House Hospice on April 15, 2020 in his 82nd year. He will be deeply missed by his wife Patricia (nee Kelly) Thompson and by his loving son Clinton and his wife Pattie of Nottawa. Forever cherished by his grandchildren Jay (Sarah) of Guelph, Caitlyn (Danielle) of Yellowknife, Niki (Austin) of Leduc, Alberta, Kasha (Jeff) of Pembroke, Brody of Nottawa, Brett (Renee) of Nottawa and great grandchildren Mason, Byron, Wren, Jax and Ilah. He will be remembered by his family and friends. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to Hospice Georgian Triangle - Campbell House. Friends may visit Leonard's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -