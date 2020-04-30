|
|
Thompson, Leonard William "Moose" passed away at Campbell House Hospice on April 15, 2020 in his 82nd year. He will be deeply missed by his wife Patricia (nee Kelly) Thompson and by his loving son Clinton and his wife Pattie of Nottawa. Forever cherished by his grandchildren Jay (Sarah) of Guelph, Caitlyn (Danielle) of Yellowknife, Niki (Austin) of Leduc, Alberta, Kasha (Jeff) of Pembroke, Brody of Nottawa, Brett (Renee) of Nottawa and great grandchildren Mason, Byron, Wren, Jax and Ilah. He will be remembered by his family and friends. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to Hospice Georgian Triangle - Campbell House. Friends may visit Leonard's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 30, 2020