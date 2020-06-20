Leslee Margaret McCarthy
Forever in our hearts, Leslee Margaret McCarthy, passed away peacefully at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Adoring and devoted mother of Sam and Maggie, who were also her best friends. Leslee is predeceased by her brother, Stephen McCarthy and father, Maurice McCarthy. Loving daughter of Marlene and sister of Maureen, wife of Greg (Liam, Rebecca), Caroline, wife of Paul (Kelsey, Reilly) and Jennifer, wife of Ken (Madelyn, Sydney). Will be sadly missed by her many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Leslee grew up in Brechin, Ontario surrounded by many loving cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. She had a long career as a teacher, and was a founding teacher at Patrick Fogarty in Orillia where many staff and students are forever touched by her dedication, caring, creativity and wit. A special thank you to the health care staff at RVH, OSMH and the nurses who supported Leslee, her cousin Cindy and the many girlfriends who were always there for her and provided support everyday. In keeping with Leslee's wishes, she was cremated and her ashes will be spread in her favourite places. At this time, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family funeral will be held. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to The Sharing Place or Building Hope (Lighthouse Foundation). Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com.


