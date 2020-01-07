|
|
After a courageous battle with cancer at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, Ontario at the age of 28. Lesley, beloved daughter of Philip and Kelly. Loving sister of Jeffrey. Lifelong companion of Keegan Vasey. Dear granddaughter of Peter and Margaret Cooke. Lesley will be fondly remembered by her many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Private family cremation arrangements entrusted to Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach Chapel. A celebration of Lesley's life will take place in the near future. Remembrances to the Southlake Foundation or Foot's Bay Firefighter Association would be appreciated by Lesley's family. To sign Lesley's Book of Memories or to leave a condolence message for her family, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com