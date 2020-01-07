Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home
7313 Highway 26
Stayner, ON L0M 1S0
705-428-2637
Resources
More Obituaries for Lesley Cooke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lesley Margaret Cooke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lesley Margaret Cooke Obituary
After a courageous battle with cancer at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, Ontario at the age of 28. Lesley, beloved daughter of Philip and Kelly. Loving sister of Jeffrey. Lifelong companion of Keegan Vasey. Dear granddaughter of Peter and Margaret Cooke. Lesley will be fondly remembered by her many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Private family cremation arrangements entrusted to Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach Chapel. A celebration of Lesley's life will take place in the near future. Remembrances to the Southlake Foundation or Foot's Bay Firefighter Association would be appreciated by Lesley's family. To sign Lesley's Book of Memories or to leave a condolence message for her family, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lesley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -