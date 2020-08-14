Surrounded by her family, Leslie passed away at the Georgian Bay Hospital in Midland on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Leslie was in her 75th year. She was the beloved wife of George and the loving mother of Jody (Chad Thompson). She was the absolute best "Bucca" to Daphne and Elias, Ellie and Bryce. Leslie was loved deeply by her family, and enjoyed a lifetime of great friendships. She will be missed by many people who loved her. A private family memorial has taken place. Special thanks to the Georgian Bay Fire Department for their quick action. Memorial Donations to Georgian Bay Fire and Rescue would be appreciated by the family. Messages of Condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca