Leslie Janice (Poole) Ljubicic, age 53, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family after a short but brave battle with cancer. Leslie was born in Toronto on January 16, 1967, to parents Sterling and Carol Poole. She will be fondly remembered for her unique spirit with tremendous wit and a wonderful sense of humour, she had a laugh so infectious that it would resonate through the room. She loved all things music, crafts, real estate and decor. Leslie will be deeply missed as a beloved mother to Joe Ljubicic (Kelsey), Matt Ljubicic, Nick Ljubicic (Bailey). Loving daughter of Sterling (predeceased) and Carol Poole. Cherished sister of Dave Poole (Lisa). Proud Aunt of Jordan Miller (Ashley) and Kyra Poole (A.J.). Leslie leaves nothing behind but beautiful memories, she will be greatly missed by her family, many friends and colleagues. Cremation has taken place, however, due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com