|
|
Passed away suddenly in his 84th year at Southlake Hospital, surrounded by his family on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Leslie was the beloved husband of Marie (nee Lemon) for 56 years. Born in Hungary, son of Joszef and Erzsebet, and brother to 10 siblings. Survived by his children, Paul (Susan), Karen (Dan), and Wayne (Danielle). Proud grandfather of Stefan, Kristen (Peter), Jordan (Chantelle), Michelle, Brenden, Adrian, and Jacob. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in the memory of Leslie can be made to St. David's Church in Everett. Donations can be mailed to or accepted at the Drury Funeral Centre 519 Victoria St. E., Alliston, ON L9R 1K1.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 9, 2020