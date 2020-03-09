Home

POWERED BY

Services
Drury Funeral Centre Ltd.
519 Victoria Street East
Alliston, ON L9R 1K1
705-435-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Markus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Markus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leslie Markus Obituary
Passed away suddenly in his 84th year at Southlake Hospital, surrounded by his family on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Leslie was the beloved husband of Marie (nee Lemon) for 56 years. Born in Hungary, son of Joszef and Erzsebet, and brother to 10 siblings. Survived by his children, Paul (Susan), Karen (Dan), and Wayne (Danielle). Proud grandfather of Stefan, Kristen (Peter), Jordan (Chantelle), Michelle, Brenden, Adrian, and Jacob. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in the memory of Leslie can be made to St. David's Church in Everett. Donations can be mailed to or accepted at the Drury Funeral Centre 519 Victoria St. E., Alliston, ON L9R 1K1.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -