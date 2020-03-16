|
November 8, 1937 - March 5, 2020. It is with great sadness that Lillian's family announces her death at Mathews House Hospice in Alliston. Lillian went peacefully and with dignity after a short battle with cancer. Beloved partner of the late William (Bill) Ludlow. Daughter of the late Margaret (Corrigan) Loblaw and Hunter Loblaw. Predeceased by her sister, Glenna (Loblaw) Ostrom. Survived by her sister, Josie Loblaw and spouse Bill Hannaford; niece Brenda Ostrom (John Smeeton); nephews John Ostrom (Karen); Neil Ostrom (Kelly); great nephews Eric Smeeton, Ryan Smeeton and Nolan Ostrom. Lillian was born in Alliston and lived most of her life there. Lillian and Bill travelled the world, wintered in Florida and spent many years boating out of Lefroy Harbour. They made friends wherever they went. Lillian loved to be busy; she had an activity planned for every day. She was actively involved in bowling, bid euchre and bridge. She volunteered at Stevenson Memorial Hospital and St. Johns United Church. She was an active member of the Women's PROBUS Club of Alliston and golfed until a few years ago. And in January, she was taking fitness classes at the community centre! Lillian was a loving, caring and loyal friend. She had a bright spirit and was beautiful inside and out. Lillian will be sadly missed. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Stevenson Memorial Hospital and Mathews House Hospice for their kind and thoughtful care. In accordance with her wishes, Lillian is to be cremated and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. If desired, a donation may be made in Lillian's name to Stevenson Memorial Hospital, Alliston or Mathews House, 131 Wellington St E, Alliston. www.thomasfuneralhome.ca 705 435 5101
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 16, 2020