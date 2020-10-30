1/1
Lillian Joyce Eagle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
who lived cheerfully, imaginatively and adventurously for most of her life, died peacefully at the age of 103 in the Woods Park Care Centre in Barrie, Ontario, on October 15, 2020. Drama teacher, story-teller, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Joyce was frequently and aptly called Joy by friends and family members. Joyce was known for her zest for life and love of people. An English teacher at Burnhamthorpe Collegiate in Etobicoke, she became one of the pioneers of the Toronto Board of Education's Theatre Arts Program. Active in the United Church, she taught Senior Sunday school, led youth groups, wrote and directed pageants, helped run farm camps for inner city youth and started a touring summer theatre troupe, Prodigal Players. Upon retirement, Joyce became chairperson of the United Church's Toronto Presbytery and served on many presbytery and conference committees. She was the beloved wife of the late Rev. Glen Eagle, minister of churches in Notakewin (Alberta), Creemore, Clinton, Sarnia and Toronto (St. James-Islington and WoodGreen United). Joyce is survived by her sister Anna Thomas of Woods Park, daughters Lynn Eagle Bell of Creemore and Susan Eagle of Barrie and son Glen Eagle of Churchill, Ontario; their spouses, Brian Bell, Joe Matyas and Wendy Eagle, 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Joyce's roots included a family farm in Creemore and cottage in Muskoka, where her family donated land for the non-denominational Church of the Kettles. Thanks to community care providers and Woods Park staff for her care for the past few years. Donations in Joyce's memory can be made to Grace United Church, Barrie, or the Mission and Service Fund of the United Church of Canada. A live stream memorial service is being planned. Arrangements entrusted to ADAMS FUNERAL HOME Barrie. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through www.adamsfuneralhome.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
445 St. Vincent Street
Barrie, ON L4M 6T5
(705) 728-4344
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved