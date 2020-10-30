who lived cheerfully, imaginatively and adventurously for most of her life, died peacefully at the age of 103 in the Woods Park Care Centre in Barrie, Ontario, on October 15, 2020. Drama teacher, story-teller, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Joyce was frequently and aptly called Joy by friends and family members. Joyce was known for her zest for life and love of people. An English teacher at Burnhamthorpe Collegiate in Etobicoke, she became one of the pioneers of the Toronto Board of Education's Theatre Arts Program. Active in the United Church, she taught Senior Sunday school, led youth groups, wrote and directed pageants, helped run farm camps for inner city youth and started a touring summer theatre troupe, Prodigal Players. Upon retirement, Joyce became chairperson of the United Church's Toronto Presbytery and served on many presbytery and conference committees. She was the beloved wife of the late Rev. Glen Eagle, minister of churches in Notakewin (Alberta), Creemore, Clinton, Sarnia and Toronto (St. James-Islington and WoodGreen United). Joyce is survived by her sister Anna Thomas of Woods Park, daughters Lynn Eagle Bell of Creemore and Susan Eagle of Barrie and son Glen Eagle of Churchill, Ontario; their spouses, Brian Bell, Joe Matyas and Wendy Eagle, 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Joyce's roots included a family farm in Creemore and cottage in Muskoka, where her family donated land for the non-denominational Church of the Kettles. Thanks to community care providers and Woods Park staff for her care for the past few years. Donations in Joyce's memory can be made to Grace United Church, Barrie, or the Mission and Service Fund of the United Church of Canada. A live stream memorial service is being planned. Arrangements entrusted to ADAMS FUNERAL HOME Barrie. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through www.adamsfuneralhome.ca