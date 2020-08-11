Passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the age of 79 years. Kaye was born in Vancouver, BC and spent the majority of her life in Midland. Daughter of the late Winnefred and George Lambie. Sister of Verna Webb (Ken Webb) and the late Raymond Lambie. Mother of Stephen, Laurie and the late Kelly and Scott Asselin. She had incredible strength and a gigantic heart that will live on in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to help others, and could find the bright side of any situation. Those who were lucky enough to know her know that she was one of a kind. She will be truly missed. By her request cremation has taken place. Memorial donations to the OSPCA would be appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca