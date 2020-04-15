Home

Lillian Vera Conrod


1935 - 07
Lillian Vera Conrod Obituary
It's with the deepest of sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mother on April 9th in her 84th year. Lillian, beloved wife of the late Mst Cpl Douglas Harold Conrod. Dear mother of Kevin and wife Debbie, Christine and wife Darlene and Bryan all of Barrie. Loving sister to Betty and Shirley of Barrie. Predeceased by her parents, 3 brothers and 1 sister. Lovingly remembered by many friends and extended family. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. A big thank you to the pallative care team at RVH nurses at Bayshore, and all that helped Mom in her final days.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 15, 2020
