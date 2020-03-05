Home

Weatherall, Lillian passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Saturday,,February 29, 2020 at Campbell House Hospice in her 88th year. Predeceased by parents Mitchell and Alice Burnett, her beloved husband Morley, son David, son-in-law Jerry and daughter-in-law Kathy. Lillian will be remembered as a loving mother by her daughter Kathryn Bloomfield, daughter-in-law Janice, son Ian and partner Sherri Plourde and daughter Lynn, son-in-law Dan Cox. Treasured sister of Margaret Lyon. Forever cherished Gramma of Ryan (Abby), Tammy (Scott), Justin (Jamie), Josh, Kaitlin (Isai), Jaysen, Kristina (Nick), Ashleigh, Tiffany (Matt). Adored GG of Jacob, Emily, Avery, Lucas, Luis, Landon, Colton, Julia, Hadley, Isabelle, Tucker and Elijah. Lillian will be fondly remembered by her in-laws, nieces, nephews and many friends. Family and friends were received for visitation at Emmanuel Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Funeral service was held at the church on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation again one hour prior. Spring interment at Lavender Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Georgian Triangle - Campbell House would be appreciated. Friends may visit Lillian's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 5, 2020
