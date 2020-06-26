Linda Ann (Hawkins) ATHRON
Passed away suddenly, after a lengthy struggle with health issues at the Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Orillia on Sunday June 21, 2020 at the age of 75, of Coldwater. Beloved wife of Ken for 54yrs. Loved mother of Lisa Earl (Mark). Loving grandmother of Connor and Carter. Will be missed by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Rosemary Athron, Patricia and Allan Crawford, Dave and Donna Athron, Paul Hayes and Barb Winkle. Predeceased by her sister-in-law Lyn Hayes and brother-in-law Stan Athron. Will also be missed by her nieces, nephews and many cousins. Linda was raised in Coldwater and worked alongside her parents Russell and Gladys Hawkins who owned the Red & White Grocery Store in Coldwater. To help fulfill her day Linda loved working on crossword puzzles. Out of respect for our family and friends, because of the current health situation, a private family service will be held. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Linda may be made to the Kidney Foundation or to the Mariposa House Hospice, Orillia and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com

Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 26, 2020.
