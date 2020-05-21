Linda Anne BOYD
Passed away at Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in her 77th year. Linda Boyd (nee Brown), beloved wife of Robert Boyd of 60 years. Loving mother of Glen Boyd (Jane), Cameron Boyd, Danny Boyd (Penny), Rob Boyd (Karen), Doug Boyd, Shawna Rimkey (Calvin), Barb Mawdsley and Carolyn Allerston (Paul). Cherished grandmother of 23 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Lorne - predeceased, Barb, Patricia, Kathy, John - predeceased, David - predeceased, Andy, Timmy, Chris and Marion - predeceased. Linda will be missed and lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews, family and many friends. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army - Orillia Branch would be appreciated by the family and may be made through the Simcoe Funeral Home (705) 327-0221. Messages of condolence are also welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
